The Hart Surgery Henley-on-Thames We are a busy, friendly GP surgery in the heart of Henley with a ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
Job Title LGV Mechanics
Location WALLINGFORD
Are you an LGV mechanic looking for a new challenge?
We’re recruiting for three team players to join our friendly,
family-owned business and work in our clean, well-equipped
workshop based near Wallingford.
You’ll be maintaining our mixed fleet of rigid and articulated vehicles
to high standards in line with DVSA and FTA requirements.
Your working week will average 45 hours split over a two-week rota.
Week 1: Mon-Fri 05:30 - 14:30
Week 2: Mon-Fri 08:30 - 17:30
(plus alternate Saturday mornings, 05:30 - 10:30
In return for your hard work, we offer
a competitive salary and fantastic
benefits, including discretionary bonus
schemes; pension; option to purchase
additional holiday (after a qualifying
period) and join cycle to work scheme;
reward and discount shopping.
Visit www.grundon.com to apply
online, email hr@grundon.com for an
application form or call our recruitment
line on 01491 827797.
NO AGENCIES PLEASE
The Hart Surgery Henley-on-Thames We are a busy, friendly GP surgery in the heart of Henley with a ... [more]
WANTED: LGV MECHANICS Are you an LGV mechanic looking for a new challenge? We’re recruiting for ... [more]
Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say