The Christ Church Centre is seeking a

ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR —

BUILDING & FACILITIES

(Part-time)

20 hours per week; Tuesdays 09:00 – 17:00,

Wednesdays 09:00 – 13:00, Fridays 13:00 – 17:00,

Saturdays 08:45 – 12.45.

With additional hours to be worked as required

Main responsibilities include:

Overseeing the safety and maintenance of the buildings

and ensuring that the premises is in compliance with all

applicable regulations. Ensuring that rooms are suitably

heated, furnished and equipped as required by users in

accordance with the schedule of activities and that the

Centre and its direct environs are kept clean and tidy.

This position will require DBS check & references

from previous employer(s)

Please contact the Centre Manager for an application form

and full job description:

managers@christchurchhenley.org.uk

Or send c.v. and covering letter to:

The Christ Church Centre, 46 Reading Road,

Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1AG