Monday, 26 March 2018

Assistant Supervisor

Job Title Assistant Supervisor

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

The Christ Church Centre is seeking a

ASSISTANT SUPERVISOR —
BUILDING & FACILITIES

(Part-time)
20 hours per week; Tuesdays 09:00 – 17:00,
Wednesdays 09:00 – 13:00, Fridays 13:00 – 17:00,
Saturdays 08:45 – 12.45.
With additional hours to be worked as required

Main responsibilities include:
Overseeing the safety and maintenance of the buildings
and ensuring that the premises is in compliance with all
applicable regulations. Ensuring that rooms are suitably
heated, furnished and equipped as required by users in
accordance with the schedule of activities and that the
Centre and its direct environs are kept clean and tidy.

This position will require DBS check & references
from previous employer(s)

Please contact the Centre Manager for an application form
and full job description:

managers@christchurchhenley.org.uk 

Or send c.v. and covering letter to:
The Christ Church Centre, 46 Reading Road,
Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1AG

