Faculty Administrator

The Henley College

The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley. We currently have vacancies in the following positions

FACULTY ADMINISTRATORS

We are looking to appoint two full time Faculty Administrators. The Faculty Administrators are involved in all areas of student administration and are an important contact for students, parents, staff, employers and local schools. One of the roles has added administrative responsibilities to the Quality Manager.

Salary for the first role starts at £18,291 per annum and salary for the second role, with added

responsibilities, starts at £21,831 per annum.

Applications are to be received by 3pm on Tuesday 3rd April 2018

PROCUREMENT OFFICER

We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic and knowledgeable Procurement Officer to work 3 days per week, initially for a fixed term of one year. This is an exciting new role which will include implementing a new process for all purchasing and tendering contracts across the college.

Salary range is £24,576 to £26,859 per annum (pro rata for part time positions).

Applications are to be received by 4pm on Friday 13th April 2018 and interviews are to be held on Wednesday 25th April 2018.

Please note that any applicants who have not fully completed The Henley College application form will not be considered for the posts.

An application form and full job description can be:

-downloaded from The Henley College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies

-obtained by emailing: recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk

-requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

The college is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.