PART TIME MEDICAL SECRETARY

The Hart Surgery Henley-on-Thames We are a busy, friendly GP surgery in the heart of Henley with a vacancy for a Medical Secretary to work two full days a week (Thursday and Friday) Due to staff relocation we are looking for a capable individual to join our secretarial team. With a strong secretarial or administrative background (experience in a GP practice or similar environment would be ideal) you would need to be proficient at touch and audio typing, educated to at least A-level standard and be able to use your initiative, take responsibility and work efficiently under pressure. For further information see www.indeed.co.uk or contact our practice manager sarah.moberly@nhs.net