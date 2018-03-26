Monday, 26 March 2018

Nurse

Location BENSON

Mill Stream Surgery
Benson

2 x Practice Nurses

(40 hours per week between the 2 roles, Monday—Friday)

We are looking for two enthusiastic nurses to join our team at this
friendly, patient-focussed practice. Responsibilities include chronic disease
care, immunisations and other duties. We actively support professional
development. Practice nurse experience desirable but not essential.

Closing date: Friday, April 6th, 2018. Interviews: April 12th, 2018

Healthcare Assistant/Phlebotomist

(10 hours per week)

This is an exciting and diverse job opportunity to support our current
HCA ann to work within a friendly and dedicated team.
Applicants must be happy to work as part of a team and work
to a high standard. Full training can be provided.

Closing date: Friday, April 6th, 2018. Interviews: April 12th/13th, 2018

Application form and further details can be found at

www.millstreamsurgery.nhs.uk

