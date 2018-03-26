The Hart Surgery Henley-on-Thames We are a busy, friendly GP surgery in the heart of Henley with a ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
Job Title Nurse
Location BENSON
Mill Stream Surgery
Benson
We are looking for two enthusiastic nurses to join our team at this
friendly, patient-focussed practice. Responsibilities include chronic disease
care, immunisations and other duties. We actively support professional
development. Practice nurse experience desirable but not essential.
Closing date: Friday, April 6th, 2018. Interviews: April 12th, 2018
(10 hours per week)
This is an exciting and diverse job opportunity to support our current
HCA ann to work within a friendly and dedicated team.
Applicants must be happy to work as part of a team and work
to a high standard. Full training can be provided.
Closing date: Friday, April 6th, 2018. Interviews: April 12th/13th, 2018
Application form and further details can be found at
