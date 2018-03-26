The Hart Surgery Henley-on-Thames We are a busy, friendly GP surgery in the heart of Henley with a ... [more]
Monday, 26 March 2018
Job Title Part Time Retail Assistant
Location Henley-on-Thames
The Higgs Group who are based in Henley-on Thames have been supplying and servicing South Oxfordshire’s business community with their print requirements since 1877.
Our long established Company offers litho and digital printing, in house design, a range of finishing solutions and fulfilment. We are also a successful publisher and produce a number of leading local publications including the Henley Standard.
Higgs Printing & Office Supplies are looking to recruit a
part-time sales assistant to work between the printing and office supplies divisions. 12–16 hours a week.
The ideal candidate will:
• Have previous retail sales experience;
• Have good customer service skills;
• Have a good telephone manner;
• Have basic computer literacy skills;
• Be able to work as part of a team as well as on their own.
If this sounds like the role you’ve been waiting for we would like to hear from you.
Please send your C.V. together with a covering letter to:
Stuart Robinson, Printing & Retail Manager,
Higgs Printing & Office Supplies,
1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 1AD
or email srobinson@higgsgroup.co.uk
