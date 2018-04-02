Monday, 02 April 2018

Curriculum Director – English and Maths

Job Title Curriculum Director – English and Maths

Location MAIDENHEAD

Salary £40-£48,000

We are seeking an inspirational and experienced individual to help lead our English and Maths provision. Please contact HR on 01628 827507 or hr@bca.ac.uk for more information.

