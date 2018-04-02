Groundsman

APPRENTICE GROUNDSPERSON The Oratory School welcome applications for the role of Apprentice Groundsperson. This is a fantastic opportunity to begin a career in Sports Turf Maintenance at a school renowned for its excellent and varied sporting facilities. Applications for this apprenticeship are being processed by Berkshire College of Agriculture. For details please contact the Human Resources Dept. E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk Alternatively, please visit the following websites for further information:- www.oratory.co.uk https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeship/-247677 The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. The successful applicant must be willing to undergo child protection checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.