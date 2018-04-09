Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Financial Controller

Job Title FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

Location Henley on Thames

Henley Royal Regatta

FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

(PART TIME, JOB SHARE)

Reporting to the Head of Finance of this renowned sporting event, this is a 12 month temporary contract, working 2 days a week, with some seasonal flexibility required during the annual Regatta and at year end.

As a suitably qualified and experienced financial professional, this person will be responsible for recording all items of Income and maintaining accurate VAT records, as well as assisting in the budgeting and forecasting process.

The successful candidate will have excellent bookkeeping skills, with proficiency in Excel. The role requires the ability to prioritise a varied workload and the confidence to work autonomously as well as part of a team.

Experience of Sage Accounting is essential, whilst a working knowledge of web-based accounting packages would be advantageous.

Applications by e-mail, with a covering letter and C.V., to financerole@hrr.co.uk  Closing date: 19th April 2018

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33