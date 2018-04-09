Henley Royal Regatta FINANCIAL CONTROLLER (PART TIME, JOB SHARE) Reporting to the Head of Finance ... [more]
Monday, 09 April 2018
Job Title FINANCIAL CONTROLLER
Location Henley on Thames
(PART TIME, JOB SHARE)
Reporting to the Head of Finance of this renowned sporting event, this is a 12 month temporary contract, working 2 days a week, with some seasonal flexibility required during the annual Regatta and at year end.
As a suitably qualified and experienced financial professional, this person will be responsible for recording all items of Income and maintaining accurate VAT records, as well as assisting in the budgeting and forecasting process.
The successful candidate will have excellent bookkeeping skills, with proficiency in Excel. The role requires the ability to prioritise a varied workload and the confidence to work autonomously as well as part of a team.
Experience of Sage Accounting is essential, whilst a working knowledge of web-based accounting packages would be advantageous.
Applications by e-mail, with a covering letter and C.V., to financerole@hrr.co.uk Closing date: 19th April 2018
