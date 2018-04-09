Technical Development Assistant

A leading supplier of IT software and services is looking for a Technical Development Assistant to help support their online tools and applications. This is an excellent opportunity to join a company with an enviable global client list and a track record in delivering innovative solutions.

You will work as a junior member within an experienced technical development team that uses a range of technologies to produce online digital tools and mobile applications. You will be responsible for dealing with support requests, general updates, content collation, unit and system testing, and general reporting.

This role would suit a tenacious, diligent and self-motivated individual who has an interest in .Net and SQL technologies, is a fast learner with a problem solving disposition and excellent attention to detail.

Essential Skills:

> Good standard of computer literacy

> MS Office, including Excel and PowerPoint

Interest and/or experience in the following:

> .Net development

> Microsoft Database and SQL technologies

> HTML development

The contract is for one year with the potential for career opportunities. Please apply in writing with our c.v. to jacqueline.precey@signals.co.uk Deadline: 30th April, 2018. www.signals.co.uk No agencies