Operations Coordinators



An excellent opportunity has arisen for two organised and enthusiastic individuals to join our small friendly company based in Henley-on-Thames.

The Operations Coordinators will support the Trading Team in arranging deliveries of marine fuel to ships around the UK. Experience in logistics or the energy sector is preferred but not essential.

The successful candidates will be able to demonstrate:

• Proven administrative experience

• Strong communication and numerical skills, written and verbal

• Excellent customer service skills

• Experience of software including Word, Excel and Outlook

• An organised, professional manner, with a keen eye for detail

• A positive attitude to teamwork and to developing within the role

Full-time with a salary between £18,000 - £21,000. Training will be given. For more information go to www.geosgroup.com To apply, please send a cover letter and your CV for the attention of Danka at d.matysiak@geosgroup.com by Thursday 12 April