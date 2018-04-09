Monday, 09 April 2018

Trainee e-learning developer

Location Thame

to join a market leading training company in Thame.

We are offering an opportunity for a creative individual who is interested in the design of content for e-learning software products.

Full training will be given.

Responsibilities include: developing software for online learning products; liaising with customers; and researching new learning technologies.

Salary £16000-20000

CVs to lawrence.darvill@assistkd.com

