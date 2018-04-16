Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Science Graduate Research Associate

Job Title Science Graduate Research Associate

Location Henley on Thames

Science Graduate Wanted!

Research Associate (full-time)

Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and fast growing management consultancy, which helps clients across the pharmaceutical industry find creative, practical and actionable solutions to the challenges they face.

This is an exciting opportunity for a commercially driven life science graduate to join our company at a time of significant growth. Based from our offices in central Henley-on-Thames, the successful candidate will work alongside Accession’s core consulting team on complex and high profile projects with clients from some of the biggest names in the global pharmaceutical industry.

If you are a life science graduate and you think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send a covering letter explaining why (incl. salary expectations) and a copy of your CV to Lisa Wagstaff, Business Operations Director

lisa.wagstaff@accessionhealth.com
www.accessionhealth.com

Jobs

IT

Technical Development Assistant A leading supplier of IT software and services is looking for a ... [more]

 

Housekeeper

LIVE-OUT FULL-TIME HOUSEKEEPER HENLEY-ON-THAMES An experienced full-time Housekeeper is required ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33