Science Graduate Research Associate

Science Graduate Wanted!

Research Associate (full-time)

Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and fast growing management consultancy, which helps clients across the pharmaceutical industry find creative, practical and actionable solutions to the challenges they face.

This is an exciting opportunity for a commercially driven life science graduate to join our company at a time of significant growth. Based from our offices in central Henley-on-Thames, the successful candidate will work alongside Accession’s core consulting team on complex and high profile projects with clients from some of the biggest names in the global pharmaceutical industry.

If you are a life science graduate and you think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send a covering letter explaining why (incl. salary expectations) and a copy of your CV to Lisa Wagstaff, Business Operations Director

lisa.wagstaff@accessionhealth.com

www.accessionhealth.com