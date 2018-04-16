School Minibus Driver

(15 & 17 seater minibuses)

Single or split shift 6.45 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., 3.45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We are looking for a reliable, responsible individual who have a good rapport with children of all ages and with a full, clean driving licence. A D1(101) entitlement is preferred but not essential.

To start - April 2018

Please email recruitment@cranfordhouse.net for an application pack, download an application pack from our website or send your c.v. to the HR Department, Cranford House, Moulsford OX10 9HT.

www.cranfordhouse.net

Tel: 01491 651218

Cranford House, Moulsford is situated on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley

Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to have an Enhanced Level Disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) before starting work.