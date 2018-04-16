Department Support Administrator

Employing unit: Henley Business School, Leadership Organisations and Behaviour

Location: Greenland’s Campus, Henley on Thames

SRF number: SRF22726

Post type: Permanent

Hours per week: Full-time, 36 hours

Grade: Grade 4

Payscale: £19,305- £22,876

Salary notes: Spinal point 12 - 18

We are seeking to appoint an experienced administrator to provide efficient and effective administration for the department of Leadership, Organisations and Behaviour, mainly based at our Greenland’s campus, but working one day a week from our Whiteknights campus. To provide a central point of contact for academics, delivering an excellent, high quality service to external and internal stakeholders in the activities of LOB. To support the Department Manager in the day-to-day administration and operational support of the Department. The ability to work on their own initiative with minimum supervision as much of the time this role is autonomous.

You will have:

· Previous administration/secretarial/PA experience.

· Experience of diary management, meeting organisation and minute taking.

· Good written and verbal communication skills including an excellent telephone manner.

· Good planning and organisational skills to ensure tasks are completed to deadlines. together with the ability to prioritise and schedule multiple tasks.

· Excellent PC skills, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint, together with the ability and experience to extract information via the internet to assist in research.

· Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to build rapport and create and sustain effective working relationships both internally and externally.

· Self-motivated with the initiative to make progress without close supervision.

· Able to maintain effectiveness under pressure.

· Flexible and resilient approach.

· Own your own transport, and able to travel between the Whiteknights and Greenland’s campus when required.

Closing date: 26 April 2018.

Interview date: 3 May 2018.

To apply for this role, please visit https://jobs.reading.ac.uk/displayjob.aspx?jobid=2827

For an informal chat, please contact Janice Goodwin, Department Manager on 01491 418766 or Janice.goodwin@henley.ac.uk