An experienced full-time Housekeeper is required for a large country house near Henley-on-Thames.
Applicants must be organised, self-motivated and able to work well on their own, or as part of a small domestic team. Duties include cleaning, laundering, pressing clothes, shopping and generally maintaining the household to a high standard.
A smart appearance and excellent references are essential. Preferably a non-smoker with a full driving licence and English speaker. Monday to Friday 09:00 until 17:00.
Competitive salary for right candidate.
To apply, please write enclosing your c.v. and letters of reference to:
Miss Vanessa Vernon, Garden House, Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake, Oxfordshire, RG9 3NR
or email: vv@ues-admin.com
