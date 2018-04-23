LIVE-OUT FULL-TIME

HOUSEKEEPER

HENLEY-ON-THAMES

An experienced full-time Housekeeper is required for a large country house near Henley-on-Thames.

Applicants must be organised, self-motivated and able to work well on their own, or as part of a small domestic team. Duties include cleaning, laundering, pressing clothes, shopping and generally maintaining the household to a high standard.

A smart appearance and excellent references are essential. Preferably a non-smoker with a full driving licence and English speaker. Monday to Friday 09:00 until 17:00.

Competitive salary for right candidate.

To apply, please write enclosing your c.v. and letters of reference to:

Miss Vanessa Vernon, Garden House, Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake, Oxfordshire, RG9 3NR

or email: vv@ues-admin.com