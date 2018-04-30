Monday, 30 April 2018

Hairdresser

Job Title Hairdresser

Location CHESHAM

UNISEX BARBERS

Please call/text June on 07899 997402 or june@thebarbershopgroup.com 

www.thebarbershopgroup.com

Vacancy for

HAIRDRESSER/STYLIST

all levels for busy Marlow branch, and upcoming HENLEY branch, Excellent pay, ongoing training, inc barbering, within a huge group facebook @Cut.ukUnisexBarbers 

