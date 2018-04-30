Monday, 30 April 2018

Cricket Teacher

Job Title Cricket Teacher

Location READING

CRICKET PROFESSIONAL

September 2018 The Head Master is looking to appoint a talented and enthusiastic Sports Professional specialising in Cricket for our Catholic boys’ day and boarding school.

The role will involve assisting and developing all aspects of cricket within the school Full details and an application pack are available from the Human Resources Department, The Oratory School, Woodcote, Reading, RG8 0PJ. Alternatively, you can email your name and address to humanresources@oratory.co.uk or phone 01491 683506. The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday 11May 2018.

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

