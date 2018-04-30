Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Accounts Assistant

Job Title Accounts Assistant

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Local business based in Henley-on-Thames offers part-time position to a flexible person with good IT skills who can assist with accounting and general office administration.

Experience with farming/estate management or Landmark Key Accounts software would be an advantage, although training would be given.

15-20 hours per week, hours by arrangement.

Please send CV to info@phillimore.org

Full job description available.

Jobs

Admin Assistant

Goring & Woodcote Medical Practice Admin Assistant Based at our Goring Surgery To start as soon as ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33