Monday, 30 April 2018
Job Title Accounts Assistant
ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT
Local business based in Henley-on-Thames offers part-time position to a flexible person with good IT skills who can assist with accounting and general office administration.
Experience with farming/estate management or Landmark Key Accounts software would be an advantage, although training would be given.
15-20 hours per week, hours by arrangement.
Please send CV to info@phillimore.org
Full job description available.
