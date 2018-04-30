Monday, 30 April 2018

Support Workers

Job Title Support Workers

Location London

Support Workers

£19,552 • Bracknell Supported Living service

Do you have a ‘can-do’ attitude with energy and commitment whilst treating others with dignity, empathy and respect?

Do you want to work for an organisation that cares about you, supports you to develop your career and offers competitive pay and benefits? If so, Look Ahead’s Bracknell Supported Living Service for Learning Disabilities and Autism is recruiting Support Workers and Personal Support Assistants and we would love to hear from you.

Closing date: 13th May 2018. To apply please visit our website www.lookahead.org.uk 

