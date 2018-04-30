SHOP SALES PERSON

REBELLION BREWERY

We are looking for energetic people, with a good attention to detail and examples of excellent customer service, to join our busy shop team.

The role includes shop service and prep over a 5 day week incl. Saturdays plus assistance at Rebellion Open & Member evenings. Immediate start available with full training given.

Please send CV with cover letter by email: virginia@rebellionbeer.co.uk or post to Virginia Coombes, Rebellion Beer Co, Bencombe Farm, Marlow Bottom SL7 3LT