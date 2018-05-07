Education

The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley. We are looking to appoint a full time Admissions Assistant to work as part of our admissions team processing applications, arranging interviews and providing information, advice and guidance to prospective applicants for full-time courses. The salary will be on the College’s Support Staff Pay Spine up to £21,192 per annum. An application form and job description can be: • downloaded from The HENLEY College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies • obtained by emailing Caroline Adamson on cadm@henleycol.ac.uk • requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222 Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form. Applications are to be received by 10 am on Tuesday 15th May 2018. Interviews will be held in the week beginning 21st May 2018. The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.