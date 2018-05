Customer Service Agent

Customer Service Agent FULL-TIME, Goring-on-Thames simplehuman has a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic and detailed customer service agent at their friendly office in Goring. The bright spark we seek, will … • be native or fluent in oral and written English • possess excellent IT skills, including intermediate excel • display strong customer service and communication skills • demonstrate a keen understanding of the premium retail sector Our application deadline is Friday 18 May Want to know more? Please email nastles-jones@simplehuman.co.uk or call Nicola on 01491 875974 www.simplehuman.com/uk