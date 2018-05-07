Estate Agent

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SURVEYOR HENLEY-ON-THAMES OFFICE Simmons & Sons is a firm of Chartered Surveyors with offices in Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire & Surrey operating across a wide range of property sectors. We have an immediate requirement for a Commercial Property Management Surveyor ideally with experience in Landlord & Tenant matters including but not limited to: General Commercial Management Lease renewals Rent reviews Dilapidations Preparation of service charge budgets Managing third party contractors A competitive package according to skills and experience will be offered for the right candidate along with necessary training. Applicants will need a full driving licence and have their own car. To apply, please submit a covering letter and CV including all relevant experience, current remuneration and salary expectation to: Mr Oliver Quinn MRICS Simmons & Sons Surveyors LLP 32 Bell Street Henley-on-Thames Oxon RG9 2BH or commercial@simmonsandsons.com All applicants will be treated in strict confidence www.simmonsandsons.com