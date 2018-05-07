Boarding Assistants

Boarding Assistant (Term time – commencing September 2018) We are seeking an enthusiastic and able applicant to join the team in a senior boarding house working with around 60 girls aged 12-17. This is an important support role within our pastoral teams, working under the direction of the Housemistress and Assistant Housemistress to create a welcoming, supportive, encouraging and cheerful environment for our girls. The successful candidate will ideally have previous experience working with young people, a positive “can-do” attitude, a practical approach, warmth, enthusiasm and strong communication and organisational skills. Duties will include providing a welcoming presence within the house, routine tasks such as laundry and organisation of supplies and deliveries, house administration tasks, ensuring that the house is tidy and any other duties to assist the house team. Hours Monday: 7.00am – 4.00pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 8.00am – 4.15pm (some flexibility could be given to star t times on these days) Approx. 32 weeks per year To apply: Please complete the application form for Support Staff, and return to Human Resources via: brownk@wycombeabbey.com Further details are found under ‘Vacancies’ on the School website: www.wycombeabbey.com Closing date: Noon, 17 May 2018 Wycombe Abbey is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check. We are an equal opportunities employer. Registered Charity No. 310638