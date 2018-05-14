SEND Teaching Assistants x 2 required from September 2018 (potentially one to start in June) Hours: ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
Job Title Bursar
Location Reading
Crosfields wishes to appoint a dynamic individual, who is an exceptional communicator, a strategic thinker and has a proven record of control and management of projects at a senior level.
The successful applicant will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team and will act as Clerk to the Governors. The application form and job description can be downloaded from our website: www.crosfields.com/explore/community/working-at-crosfields
In electronic format, please send a letter of application (addressed to The Chairman, Nick Habgood) and completed Crosfields Job Application Form, which can be found on the website, to headmaster@crosfield.com
Closing date for applications: Tuesday 29th May
Long list interviews/school tour: Monday 25th June
Final interviews: Monday 2nd July
Please keep these dates available or advise on your applications if you would not be able to make either of the interview days.
