Monday, 14 May 2018

Bursar

Job Title Bursar

Location Reading

Crosfields wishes to appoint a dynamic individual, who is an exceptional communicator, a strategic thinker and has a proven record of control and management of projects at a senior level.

The successful applicant will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team and will act as Clerk to the Governors. The application form and job description can be downloaded from our website: www.crosfields.com/explore/community/working-at-crosfields

In electronic format, please send a letter of application (addressed to The Chairman, Nick Habgood) and completed Crosfields Job Application Form, which can be found on the website, to headmaster@crosfield.com

Closing date for applications: Tuesday 29th May

Long list interviews/school tour: Monday 25th June
Final interviews: Monday 2nd July

Please keep these dates available or advise on your applications if you would not be able to make either of the interview days.

