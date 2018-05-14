Monday, 14 May 2018

Property Administrator

Job Title Property Administrator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Property Administrator

Savills Henley are looking for a Property Administrator to provide efficient and proactive administrative support to the Negotiators within the Residential Sales Department

Full time Monday—Friday and Saturday on rota

Candidates must possess:
• Excellent organisational skills and ability to prioritise
• Excellent IT and communication skills
• Attention to detail
• Smart appearance

Full job description available on request Please send a c.v. and covering letter to Helen Booker hbooker@savills.com

Interviews to be held week commencing 14th May 2018

