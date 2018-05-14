SEND Teaching Assistants x 2 required from September 2018 (potentially one to start in June) Hours: ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
Job Title Property Administrator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Property Administrator
Savills Henley are looking for a Property Administrator to provide efficient and proactive administrative support to the Negotiators within the Residential Sales Department
Full time Monday—Friday and Saturday on rota
Candidates must possess:
• Excellent organisational skills and ability to prioritise
• Excellent IT and communication skills
• Attention to detail
• Smart appearance
Full job description available on request Please send a c.v. and covering letter to Helen Booker hbooker@savills.com
Interviews to be held week commencing 14th May 2018
SEND Teaching Assistants x 2 required from September 2018 (potentially one to start in June) Hours: ... [more]
HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers and concrete line pump ... [more]
PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic ... [more]
POLL: Have your say