SENIOR TUTOR

We are looking to appoint full time, term time only Senior Tutors at the College. The successful candidate will be an active member of the College safeguarding team and manage and lead a team of professional tutors whose role is to monitor and support students within the College. The role will also involve supporting the pastoral, social and academic development of groups of students to ensure they maximise their potential.

The salary is £32076 per annum, pro rata (actual salary £27688)

PROFESSIONAL TUTOR

We are looking to appoint full time, term time only Professional Tutors at the College. The successful candidate will act as a personal tutor to support the pastoral, social and academic development of a group of students. The role will involve delivering a tutorial programme with groups of students and also on a one-to-one basis to ensure that all students have effective personal support that maximises their potential and progression.

The salary is £26079 per annum, pro rata (actual salary £22511).

An application form and job description for both these positions can be:

• downloaded from The HENLEY College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies

• obtained by emailing: recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk

• requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form.

Applications to be received by Friday 18th May.

Interviews will take place on Thursday 24th May, 2018

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.