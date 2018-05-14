SEND Teaching Assistants x 2 required from September 2018 (potentially one to start in June) Hours: ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
Job Title Regatta Staff
Location Cheltenham
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Wednesday 4th July – Saturday 8th July 2018
Apply today at www.compasseventsjobs.co.uk/henley or telephone 01242 541598
Benefits include:
Weekly Pay
Uniform Provided
Meals on Duty
Training and Development
Holiday Pay
We look forward to working with you!
HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers and concrete line pump ... [more]
PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic ... [more]
