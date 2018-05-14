Monday, 14 May 2018

Housemother

Job Title Housemother

Location READING

HOUSEMOTHER

September 2018

The Head Master is looking to appoint a well organised, empathetic, and reliable Housemother to help the Housemaster provide a happy, comfortable, and well-disciplined atmosphere for our boys.

Full details and an application pack are available from the Human Resources Department, The Oratory School, Woodcote, Reading, RG8 0PJ. Alternatively, you can email your name and address to humanresources@oratory.co.uk or phone 01491 683506.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday 14 May 2018.

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

