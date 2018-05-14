PART TIME STUDENT SUPPORT ASSISTANT

(Term time only) Required ASAP

We are looking to appoint a Student Support Assistant to work in Pathways which offers courses for students with a wide range of learning difficulties, some of whom may have physical difficulties and/or require support with behaviour.

You must be prepared to support students with a range of activities e.g. horse riding, swimming, literacy, numeracy, sensory, IT and work experience. You will also need to be experienced in helping students with their personal care and will be required to act as a Key Worker to student(s).

Hours of work – The College requires employees to work 5 days a week, 8:30 – 16:00.

Salary is up to £21, 192 per annum (pro rata for part time positions).

An application form and job description for both these positions can be:

• downloaded from The HENLEY College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies

• obtained by emailing: recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk

• requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222

Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form.

Applications to be received by 10am Friday 18th May 2018.

The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check.