Gillotts Lane Henley on Thames Oxfordshire RG9 1PS Tel: 01491 574315 e-mail: applications@gillotts.org.uk

Senior Learning Support Assistant (Numeracy)

29 hours per week

Grade 7: £21,000 - £23,000 per annum, pro rata for term time only (38 weeks per year). Actual starting salary £13,940.00 per annum for 29 hrs pw.

Working closely with the Maths Department and with a strong focus on numeracy, this role will support students with special needs in the classroom. A proven aptitude for Maths is essential.

You will be involved with implementing numeracy intervention programmes as well as motivating and helping students to concentrate and complete work. Experience of working with young people is desirable.

For more details visit our website at www.gillotts.org.uk. Visits to the school are welcomed.

Closing date for applications: 12 noon Thursday 17 May 2018

Interviews will be held week commencing 21 May 2018

Gillotts is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All staff are expected to promote fundamental British values. The successful candidate will be required to undertake an Enhanced DBS Disclosure. Gillotts School is a registered company limited by guarantee. Reg Number: 07954417