Teaching Assistant

SEND Teaching Assistants

x 2 required from September 2018 (potentially one to start in June)

Hours: 5 days per week, 20 hours split 9-1pm daily, term time only,

Salary: Salary grade will depend on experience

Peppard Primary School is a small rural village school that believes in educating the ‘whole child’. We have highly motivated staff who are committed to the children in their care and to raising educational standards.

We are looking for two teaching assistants to work with specific children with special educational needs, one in Year 3 and the other in Year 6. These posts are temporary, for as long as the children requires assistance. The successful candidate will be able to work with a small group/individual children to support their learning.

You will also be able to help us fulfil our desire to give every child an education of the highest quality. You must be a good communicator with high expectations and a real empathy with children. Some experience of working with, or caring for primary aged children, on either a voluntary or professional basis is desirable.

The role will also require the successful applicant to work as a lunchtime supervisor. If you are interested in this position, you are welcome to visit our school. For further information and/or to arrange a visit, please ring Fiona on 01491 628354.

Closing Date: Monday 21st May 2018 Interviews:

Thursday 24th May 2018 Start Date: 1st September 2018

Peppard School is an equal opportunities employer. The Governing Body is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all children and expects all staff to share this commitment. Any offer of employment will be subject to receipt of a satisfactory enhanced CRB disclosure.