Monday, 14 May 2018
Job Title Estate Agent
Location Henley on Thames
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SURVEYOR
HENLEY-ON-THAMES OFFICE
Simmons & Sons is a firm of Chartered Surveyors with offices in Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire & Surrey operating across a wide range of property sectors.
We have an immediate requirement for a Commercial Property Management Surveyor ideally with experience in Landlord & Tenant matters including but not limited to:
General Commercial Management
Lease renewals
Rent reviews
Dilapidations
Preparation of service charge budgets
Managing third party contractors
A competitive package according to skills and experience will be offered for the right candidate along with necessary training. Applicants will need a full driving licence and have their own car.
To apply, please submit a covering letter and CV including all relevant experience, current remuneration and salary expectation to:
Mr Oliver Quinn MRICS
Simmons & Sons Surveyors LLP
32 Bell Street
Henley-on-Thames
Oxon
RG9 2BH
or
All applicants will be treated in strict confidence
