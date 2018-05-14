Estate Agent

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SURVEYOR

HENLEY-ON-THAMES OFFICE

Simmons & Sons is a firm of Chartered Surveyors with offices in Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire & Surrey operating across a wide range of property sectors.

We have an immediate requirement for a Commercial Property Management Surveyor ideally with experience in Landlord & Tenant matters including but not limited to:

General Commercial Management

Lease renewals

Rent reviews

Dilapidations

Preparation of service charge budgets

Managing third party contractors

A competitive package according to skills and experience will be offered for the right candidate along with necessary training. Applicants will need a full driving licence and have their own car.

To apply, please submit a covering letter and CV including all relevant experience, current remuneration and salary expectation to:

Mr Oliver Quinn MRICS

Simmons & Sons Surveyors LLP

32 Bell Street

Henley-on-Thames

Oxon

RG9 2BH

or

commercial@simmonsandsons.com

All applicants will be treated in strict confidence

www.simmonsandsons.com