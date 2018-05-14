Monday, 14 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Estate Agent

Job Title Estate Agent

Location Henley on Thames

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SURVEYOR

HENLEY-ON-THAMES OFFICE

Simmons & Sons is a firm of Chartered Surveyors with offices in Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Oxfordshire & Surrey operating across a wide range of property sectors.

We have an immediate requirement for a Commercial Property Management Surveyor ideally with experience in Landlord & Tenant matters including but not limited to:

General Commercial Management
Lease renewals
Rent reviews
Dilapidations
Preparation of service charge budgets
Managing third party contractors

A competitive package according to skills and experience will be offered for the right candidate along with necessary training. Applicants will need a full driving licence and have their own car.

To apply, please submit a covering letter and CV including all relevant experience, current remuneration and salary expectation to:

Mr Oliver Quinn MRICS
Simmons & Sons Surveyors LLP
32 Bell Street
Henley-on-Thames
Oxon
RG9 2BH

or

commercial@simmonsandsons.com

All applicants will be treated in strict confidence

www.simmonsandsons.com

Jobs

HGV Drivers

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers and concrete line pump ... [more]

 

Park Warden

PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33