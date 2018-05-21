Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse

Job Title Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse

Location READING

Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse

Sonning Common, Reading

We are a well-established private practice and we are currently looking for a full-time person to join our busy but friendly practice.

Must be a team player with strong relationship building skills, be computer literate and pro active in the approach to your assigned duties.

Please send CV with covering letter to: mel@woodlanedentistry.co.uk 

Jobs

Park Warden

PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic ... [more]

 

Regatta Staff

Henley Royal Regatta Recruiting now Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33