PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic person to assist in the practical management of our Parks and Open Spaces in Henley. You will take the lead in management of Henley’s wildlife and conservation projects – working with volunteers, Councillors and the community. You will also work as part of the Parks team to maintain our meadows; recreation grounds; moorings, car parks; cemetery; trees and hedges. Availability to work at the weekend on a flexible rota is essential. Visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk for full details Applications to b.walker@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk Closing date 23 May 2018 at 12 noon

