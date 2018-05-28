Monday, 28 May 2018

Shiplake CE Primary School Shiplake Church of England Primary School is a popular, oversubscribed Voluntary Aided village school in Shiplake. It is a one form entry school with 7 single classes ranging from Reception to Year 6. We currently have 198 children on roll. Class Teacher (0.5fte) Fixed term maternity cover – 1st September to end of February 2017 (in the first instance) We are looking to appoint an excellent and enthusiastic, organised and motivated Primary practitioner, to teach our delightful Year One class - job share role 2 1/2 days per week. This post is offered on a temporary contract from 1st September 2016 to end of February 2017 in the first instance. Closing date for applications 14th July 2016 Interviews will be held on Monday 18th July 2016 We are a friendly and supportive school with a strong commitment to doing the best we can for everyone associated with our close school community. Visits to the school prior to application are warmly welcomed. Please call the School Office on 0118 940 2024 to make an appointment. This School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people, and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post is subject to an enhanced DBS Check by the Disclosure & Barring Service. Information pack and application form can be downloaded from our school website – www.shiplakeprimary.org.uk – or requested via office.3810@shiplake.oxon.sch.uk

