Sports Science Graduates

Sports Science Graduates (to start September 2018) Cranford House School is seeking to recruit two highly motivated and ambitious Sports Science Graduates to join the Sport and PE department. Cranford House is one of the UK’s leading small independent schools, rated excellent in all categories by ISI and 3rd nationally in the 2016 Times Parent Power League tables. This is an exciting time to be joining the school which recently announced the launch of a new Sixth Form and the extension of its successful Junior School Co-educational provision up into Senior School. As Sports Coaches, you will assist with the teaching of both PE and Games, working with PE staff and professional sports coaches. The applicants should be able to coach at a high level and are required to have at least one major discipline in the priority sports of Hockey, Football, Tennis, Rowing or Cricket. This would represent an outstanding opportunity for individuals looking to gain experience before following a career in teaching or sports coaching. There is the possibility for Teacher Training for the right candidates. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package and the opportunity to work in a school community with pupils who are happy, confident and motivated and with an approach to learning characterised by curiosity, resilience and a spirit of collaboration. Closing date: Noon 8 June 2018 Interviews: TBA Further details and an application form can be found at www.cranfordhouse.net Cranford House, Moulsford is on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley and within easy commuting distance of Reading and Oxford. Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to apply for an Enhanced Level Certificate from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)