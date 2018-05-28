education

The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames Valley. A part-time teacher of French is required to join a high performing Modern Foreign Language department. This teacher will be responsible for delivering both year one and year two of our A Level provision. The ability to engage, support and motivate learners in achieving their best is essential. The salary will be on the Sixth Form Colleges’ Main Teachers’ Pay Spine up to £38,748 per annum (pro rata for Part Time Teachers). An application form and job description can be: • downloaded from The HENLEY College website www.henleycol.ac.uk/vacancies • obtained by emailing recruitment@henleycol.ac.uk • requested by telephoning the recruitment line 01491 634222 Please note that consideration will only be given to those applications received on The Henley College application form. Applications are to be received by 4 pm Tuesday 5th June 2018. The College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of learners and expects all staff to share this commitment. This position is subject to a satisfactory enhanced DBS check. The HENLEY College is an Equal Opportunities Employer