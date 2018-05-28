Minibus Driver

School Minibus Driver (15 & 17 seater minibuses) Single or split shift 6.45 a.m. to 8.30 a.m., 3.45 p.m. to 6 p.m. We are looking for a reliable, responsible individual who have a good rapport with children of all ages and with a full, clean driving licence. A D1(101) entitlement is preferred but not essential. To start June 8th, 2018 Please email recruitment@cranfordhouse.net for an application pack, download an application pack from our website or send your c.v. to the HR Department, Cranford House, Moulsford OX10 9HT. www.cranfordhouse.net Tel: 01491 651218 Cranford House, Moulsford is situated on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to have an Enhanced Level Disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) before starting work.