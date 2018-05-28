Finance Controller

FINANCIAL CONTROLLER An excellent opportunity has arisen for an experienced and enthusiastic individual to join our small friendly company based in Henley-on-Thames. The Financial Controller will support the Finance Team in the preparation of financial and commercial information. Experience in logistics or the energy sector is preferred but not essential. The successful candidate will: • Be a Certified / Chartered / CIMA qualified accountant • Pay excellent attention to detail, accuracy and confidentiality • Have a minimum of 10 years post-qualification experience • Have strong IT skills — MS Office including advanced Excel • Have a positive attitude to teamwork & developing in the role Full-time position with a salary between £50,000 — £60,000 For more information go to www.geosgroup.com Please apply online — go to www.indeed.co.uk and search for Geos Group Financial Controller — by Thursday 31 May