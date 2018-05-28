HR Manager

HR Manager (to start September 2018) Cranford House School is seeking to recruit a highly motivated HR Manager with exceptional communication and organisational skills. This is a critical role supporting the Headmaster in the delivery of all aspects of HR. The successful candidate will be a self-starter with a keen attention to detail and a hands-on, methodical approach. Previous Payroll experience is desirable, in addition to an understanding of the Independent School Sector. This is an exciting time to be joining the school with the launch of a new Sixth Form and the extension of its successful Junior School Co-educational provision up into Senior School from September 2020. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package and the opportunity to work in a school community with pupils who are happy, confident and motivated and with an approach to learning characterised by curiosity, resilience and a spirit of collaboration. Closing date: Noon 1 June 2018 Interviews: 12 June 2018 Further details and an application form can be found at www.cranfordhouse.net Cranford House, Moulsford is on the A329 between Wallingford and Streatley and within easy commuting distance of Reading and Oxford. Cranford House operates a safe recruitment policy and successful candidates will be required to apply for an Enhanced Level Certificate from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS)