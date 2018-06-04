Early Years Teaching Assistant

Wanted for September 2018

We are looking for an enthusiastic, qualified (Level 3) and experienced Teaching Assistant to work in EYFS, full-time. Additional hours before or after school may be available by negotiation.

Rupert House is a highly achieving, successful IAPS day school situated in Henley-on-Thames.

We have small classes, well-motivated pupils and supportive parents.

Please contact the school secretary Arlette Halfhead 01491 574263 or email office@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk for an application form and job description.

Completed applications for this post must be received by 12 noon on Wednesday, 6th June Interviews will be held week commencing 11th June

Rupert House is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. The appointment is subject to enhanced DBS disclosure. The school is an equal opportunities employer. (A registered Charity No 309648)