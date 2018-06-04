General Farm Worker/Stockperson
Monday, 04 June 2018
Job Title Learning Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
Learning Assistant
31.25 hours per week @ £8.04 to £8.39 p/hour (Grade 4 and dependent on experience)
Are you energetic, enthusiastic, caring and approachable? Then we would love you to join our team.
Previous experience of working with children would be desirable.
Closing date: 15th June 2018
However applications may be considered on receipt.
Interviews will take place during the week commencing 25th June 2018
This post will commence on 5th September 2018.
Please contact the school office to arrange a visit, job specification, further information or an application form.
Nettlebed Community School is committed to safeguarding and the welfare of its pupils.
An enhanced DBS disclosure will be required.
Office.2504@nettlebed.oxon.sch.uk
Nettlebed Community School, High Street, Nettlebed, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, RG9 5DA, 01491 641328
