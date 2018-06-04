General Farm Worker/Stockperson
General Farm Worker/Stockperson A 1000 acre organic, beef, sheep and arable farm near ... [more]
Monday, 04 June 2018
Job Title Accounts Administrator
Electrical Contractor in Sonning Common has a vacancy for a
PART TIME
ACCOUNTS/OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
to join our small, friendly, expanding business.
The ideal candidate must have:
The role will require the successful candidate to be enthusiastic and able to work on their own or as part of a team. The role requires minimum 15 hours a week with standard working days to be Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with the occasional potential for additional hours.
To apply, please send your c.v. and covering note to nick@multi-bs.com
NO AGENCIES PLEASE
General Farm Worker/Stockperson
General Farm Worker/Stockperson A 1000 acre organic, beef, sheep and arable farm near ... [more]
Henley Youth Choirs New Musical Director Henley Choral Society is looking for a dynamic and ... [more]
Early Years Teaching Assistant Wanted for September 2018 We are looking for an enthusiastic, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say