Accounts Administrator

Electrical Contractor in Sonning Common has a vacancy for a

PART TIME

ACCOUNTS/OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

to join our small, friendly, expanding business.

The ideal candidate must have:

Experience of software including Microsoft Office and all aspects of Sage 50/Payroll

Understanding, experience and competency in PAYE, CIS and VAT

Credit/Debit Control, Bank Reconciliation and General Accounts Experience

Excellent office organisation skills to assist in the pursuit of ISO Accreditation

Ideally, experience in the Construction/Electrical Industry would be helpful

The role will require the successful candidate to be enthusiastic and able to work on their own or as part of a team. The role requires minimum 15 hours a week with standard working days to be Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with the occasional potential for additional hours.

To apply, please send your c.v. and covering note to nick@multi-bs.com

NO AGENCIES PLEASE