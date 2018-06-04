Monday, 04 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Accounts Administrator

Job Title Accounts Administrator

Electrical Contractor in Sonning Common has a vacancy for a

PART TIME

ACCOUNTS/OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR

to join our small, friendly, expanding business.

The ideal candidate must have:

  • Experience of software including Microsoft Office and all aspects of Sage 50/Payroll
  • Understanding, experience and competency in PAYE, CIS and VAT
  • Credit/Debit Control, Bank Reconciliation and General Accounts Experience
  • Excellent office organisation skills to assist in the pursuit of ISO Accreditation
  • Ideally, experience in the Construction/Electrical Industry would be helpful

The role will require the successful candidate to be enthusiastic and able to work on their own or as part of a team. The role requires minimum 15 hours a week with standard working days to be Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with the occasional potential for additional hours.

To apply, please send your c.v. and covering note to nick@multi-bs.com

NO AGENCIES PLEASE

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33