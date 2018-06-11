Experienced F/T Private Client Lawyer/Executive Goring / Pangbourne (busy high street practice) ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
Job Title Private Client Lawyer
Location Pangbourne
Experienced F/T Private Client Lawyer/Executive
Goring / Pangbourne (busy high street practice)
Required to manage existing caseload & grow the department. Trusts experience a distinct advantage. Would
consider P/T for the right candidate.
Please send your CV, covering letter & expected salary to Karen Charles:
karen@richardwilsonlong.co.uk
Closing date: Friday 22/06/2018
