Monday, 11 June 2018

Private Client Lawyer

Job Title Private Client Lawyer

Location Pangbourne

Experienced F/T Private Client Lawyer/Executive
Goring / Pangbourne (busy high street practice)


Required to manage existing caseload & grow the department. Trusts experience a distinct advantage. Would
consider P/T for the right candidate.

Please send your CV, covering letter & expected salary to Karen Charles:
karen@richardwilsonlong.co.uk 
Closing date: Friday 22/06/2018

