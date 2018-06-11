Monday, 11 June 2018

Regatta Staff

Job Title Regatta Staff

Location Cheltenham

Recruiting now

Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs

Wednesday 4th July – Saturday 8th July 2018

Apply today at www.compasseventsjobs.co.uk/henley or telephone 01242 541598

Benefits include:
Weekly Pay
Uniform Provided
Meals on Duty
Training and Development
Holiday Pay

We look forward to working with you!

