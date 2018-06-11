Experienced F/T Private Client Lawyer/Executive Goring / Pangbourne (busy high street practice) ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
Job Title Telemarketing
Location Henley on Thames
Expanding team to help with existing customers and new projects
Looking for
Experienced telemarketing/inside sales role
to join our agile & collaborative team Needs to be self motivated, organised, willing to learn new technologies to support a variety of campaigns for lead generation
Prefer someone who has worked in the IT sector Home based, flexible work hours (ideally suited to fit in around school hours & term times)
Competitive daily rates
Please contact me on
Email: hello@nextcall.co.uk
Mobile: 0777 958 9091
