Monday, 11 June 2018

Telemarketing

Job Title Telemarketing

Location Henley on Thames

Expanding team to help with existing customers and new projects

Looking for

Experienced telemarketing/inside sales role

to join our agile & collaborative team Needs to be self motivated, organised, willing to learn new technologies to support a variety of campaigns for lead generation


Prefer someone who has worked in the IT sector Home based, flexible work hours (ideally suited to fit in around school hours & term times)

Competitive daily rates


Please contact me on
Email: hello@nextcall.co.uk 
Mobile: 0777 958 9091

