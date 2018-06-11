The Abbey Junior School – Form Teacher

Full-time, 1 year fixed term (with possible option to extend)

From 1 September 2018

Salary and Benefits

The Abbey School offers competitive salaries.

Teachers are members of the State Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

Lunch is provided.

Staff fee concession is available to employees’ daughters subject to conditions.

We are looking for a colleague to join us as a Form Teacher, based initially in one of our Reception classes. This would particularly suit an NQT or recently qualified teacher to whom tailored support would be given.This post would suit a dynamic and experienced teacher with a secure knowledge of the primary curriculum. A firm commitment to helping our girls to grow in confidence, skills and knowledge within a caring, nurturing environment is essential. This is an exciting opportunity for a dedicated and energetic teacher, with excellent classroom practice and high expectations. The successful candidate will need to be a self-aware, reflective and caring professional with high expectations of pupil attainment and be able to form excellent relationships with parents, pupils and colleagues. Experience of the independent sector would be an advantage.

To find out more about our lively and well resourced school and for a full job description and an application form, please visit our website: www.theabbey.co.uk Interviews will only be arranged following our receipt of a completed application form.

Interviews to be held: As soon as you are shortlisted.

For enquiries please contact: recruitment@theabbey.co.uk

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. The successful candidate will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check.