Monday, 11 June 2018

Stable Manager

Job Title Stable Manager

Location Thatcham

EXPERIENCED STABLE MANAGER

Newbury Riding for the Disabled

Hampstead Norreys

To maintain, exercise and train 6-8 ponies Good communication and interpersonal skills Up to 7 hours/day. Car driver. Cottage available For further information and Job Description apply to iliffe.mary@gmail.com 

