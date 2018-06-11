Experienced F/T Private Client Lawyer/Executive Goring / Pangbourne (busy high street practice) ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
Job Title Stable Manager
Location Thatcham
EXPERIENCED STABLE MANAGER
Newbury Riding for the Disabled
Hampstead Norreys
To maintain, exercise and train 6-8 ponies Good communication and interpersonal skills Up to 7 hours/day. Car driver. Cottage available For further information and Job Description apply to iliffe.mary@gmail.com
